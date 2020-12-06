Share:

Pakistan Navy ship TABUK visited Port Aksaz, Turkey, on a flag-showing mission to strengthen bilateral ties, enhancing naval collaboration and interoperability with Turkish Navy, a Navy’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

“CO called on Aksaz Naval Base Cdr and discussed matters of mutual interest and conveyed sincere regards of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi,” the spokesperson said.

The Turkish military leadership acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s contributions in ensuring regional peace.