KARACHI - TRD Pvt Ltd embarked on a new journey by having an inauguration ceremony of their new headquarter located at DHA Phase 6, Karachi. The attendees of the inauguration event comprised of employees, CEO, Board of Directors, and other industry leaders. The company is a Pakistani startup that is globally known for their quality operations in automotive industry, IT exports and business processing units. The experts in the startup arena now call TRD as a Pakistani Unicorn in the startup industry.

While addressing the event, the CEO of TRD Pvt. Ltd. Fahad Zaki said that, “Our aim is to create employment in Pakistan, we have global operations but always branded ourselves as the Pakistani organization and take pride of it. Recently with our global presence, we are attracting foreign investors and growing at a rapid rate. Our investors and our stake-holders are committed and source of our growth.”

The organization comprises of over 500+ expert employees in just a span of three years with bootstrapping approach, who craft unique experiences with the latest and best technology methods to help businesses achieve exponential gains in the industry. They are passionate to deliver outstanding services in the best possible way.

The opening of the new headquarter is expected to give a boost to their business, enabling it to strengthen its relationship with clients and partners all around the world. Being a growing company, TRD Pvt. Ltd has set a leading example for our industry.