LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the opposition leaders, facing corruption charges, are only worried about their dirty politics rather than the people.

“It seems that the entire leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not realize seriousness of the situation, arising out of coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 virus is spreading rapidly and the death rate has also increased,” she said, and added that Lahore reportedly had maximum number of corona patients, more than 60 thousands.

“As many as 540 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours whereas 22 people have died during the same period. The number of active corona patients in Punjab has reached 19,941 and the death toll has touched the 3,137 mark,” she said, and argued that under such circumstances holding public gatherings could result in further spread of the virus.

Firdous regretted that the PDM was trying to put the lives of people at risk for their negative politics. She asked the opposition to be kind to the nation and stop playing with the lives of people.