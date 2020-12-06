Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is facing shortage of doctors after extension of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) wards in the hospital due to a spike in the cases, The Nation learnt on Saturday.

The situation of requiring more number of doctors in all COVID-19 wards was observed in a meeting held on Thursday.

According to the minutes of the meeting chaired by the PIMS Executive Director (ED) and attended by the Head of Department (HoDs) of the clinical departments, it was decided that the situation of COVID-19 is going to be worse day by day.

Official document said that a detailed discussion was done with all the heads of concerned departments for staff deployment for COVID-19.

“It was observed that due to extension of services by PIMS for COVID-19, more number of doctors are required to be deputed in various newly established isolation wards of COVID-19 i.e. Private Ward 1st Floor & 2nd Floor, Medical Ward 5, Medical Ward 6 and Medical Ward 4 in addition to previously established Medical Ward 2, COVID ICU and Private Ward Ground Floor,” said the meeting minutes.

The meeting minutes said that the chair also expressed concerns regarding non-compliance issues. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the absconders.

The consensus about the number of nominations of doctors by each department for the next three months was made.

According to the decision made, number of rotations of doctors nominated in gyne department unit-I will be for two months, gyne department unit-II for two months, paeds medicines department for three months, paeds surgery department for one month, cardiology department for three months, radiology department for three months, pathology department for one month and neonatology department for one month.

Meeting minutes said that the chair also shared that all those postgraduate trainee doctors who are on rotations can also perform duties in isolation wards, their rotations will be considered as per requirement of their training.

The meeting was attended by Joint Executive Director (JED) Dr. Minhaj-us-Siraj, JED (CH) Prof. Amjad Chaudry, head of paeds medicine department Prof. Jai Krishan, head of gyne department Unit-1Prof Syeda Batool Mazhar, head of gyne department unit-II prof Saira Afghan, head of cardiac centre department Prof Naeem Malik, head of radiology department Dr Ayesha Isani Majeed, head of pathology department Dr. Ahmreen Khaild, head of neonatology department Dr. Shireen Gul, and deputy director admin Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

According to the Situation Report of Health Care Workers (HCWs) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), till December 2nd 2020, 941 HCWs have been infected with the COVID-19 so far.

The number includes 767 doctors, 68 nurses and 106 other healthcare staff of the ICT. The report said that 194 were isolated at home and 737 have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, while 10 lost lives in fight with COVID-19.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the virus positivity ratio in the city is 5.27%. It said that 353 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours in the city taking the toll to 6,696.

The NCOC data also said that two deaths occurred in the previous 24 hours taking the number of deaths in the city to 334.

PIMS media coordinator Dr. Waseem Khawaja talking to The Nation said that the hospital had to increase its COVID-19 capacity due to an increase in the number of patients.

He said that hospitals indeed require more doctors to cope with the increasing influx of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. He said that infection surge in hospital employees also created shortage of staff, however the main cause was increasing number of patients.