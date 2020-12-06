Share:

LAHORE - In a fresh drive against the provincial capital’s land mafia, allegedly backed by influential leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) namely MNA Rana Mubasher and two Ex-MPAs Waheed Gul and Malik Saiful Malook, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday registered four cases against the suspects for incurring billions of rupees loss to public exchequer.

The move was taken after DC Lahore had sent four different references to ACE DG, ordering initiation of criminal proceedings against all those involved in the massive land grabbing.

According to one of the references, Saiful Malook Khokhar has been illegally occupying over 80 Kanals of precious ownerless property by preparing a fake list of heirs and getting it transferred to his front men UC Chairmen Mobeen Dawood, Afzal Khan and Mubashar in collusion with concerned revenue officials.

The said property originally belonged to a Parsi Dinshaje family who had expired in 1918, but was fraudulently taken over by the front men of Saiful Malook Khokhar in 2015 by showing fake list of heirs.

Now, the property has been declared ‘Nazool’ land and will be retrieved from illegal occupants.

Similarly, Waheed Gul had allegedly got constructed illegal marquees in Harnbanspura area of Lahore on state land through his front man Tariq, causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

While Boota, a front man of Rana Mubashar, had allegedly grabbed over 64 Kanals of state land worth billions of rupees at Lahore Cantonment.

Commenting on the matter, ACE DG Gohar Nafees said that indiscriminate action will be taken against all those involved.

He further said raids were being conducted to arrest those involved in the practice in order to retrieve land from them and make up for the loss caused to the national kitty.