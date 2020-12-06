Share:

ISLAMABAD-Karachi Company police have arrested a wanted member of a dacoit gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone as well as weapons from his possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, he said, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Karachi Company Sub-inspector Fazal Khaliq, ASI Raees along with others to ensure the arrest of criminals. Police team arrested wanted member of criminal gang identified as Faisal Hussain Shah.

Police team recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapon from their possession.

During the initial interrogation, he confessed to be involved in several dacoity incidents on Srinagar Highway and its surroundings along with his other accomplices. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations have appreciated performance of Karachi Company Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested the gangster.