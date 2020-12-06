Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said a democratic martial law had been imposed in the country.

Local governments have been forcibly seized by the usurpers who are present in both the national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan. In such a grim situation, there is no good of the 18th constitutional amendment which is harming the interests of the provinces, instead safeguarding them.

The chief minister illegally and immorally withholding the money under NFC Award after its release from the federation as if it’s his personal property and not of the people of the province, and no one dares to ask him why the entire Sindh, including its capital Karachi, is posing a dismal look despite receiving thousands of billions of rupees from the NFC every year.

Rs8342 billion were given to Sindh over the years under NFC, and despite that the capital of Sindh was ranked 4th worst livable city of the world today. The problem of the rulers and the opposition is that if the elections to the national and provincial assemblies are delayed, then the constitution and Pakistan gets in danger. But when the public interest and solving public issues are concerned, all of them are least bothered and commit sheer violation of section 140-A of the constitution and, unfortunately, no one is looking towards this humiliation of constitution and public.

Our so-called democratic representatives, whether in the government or in the opposition, do not want to devolve resources and powers to grass root level so much so the chief minister Sindh informed the court in black and white that no delimitation or local bodies election can be held until census is conducted properly, but new law was enacted for assemblies elections and they were also allowed to hold elections in the said constituencies.

He said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, who announced to provide Pakistan with best local government system, should take practical steps to prove the truth of his intention by holding local bodies elections first in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan where his party is in power and then persuade the Sindh chief minister as PM to hold local bodies elections in Sindh under the same system.

He said around 56,000 councilors from across Punjab were sent home with a single but abrupt signature before the expiration of their term; most of them were PML-N councilors, but not a single PML-N leader, including former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who continuously ask “why I was ousted” has ever asked the government “why they were ousted”.

Even from the platform of PDM, there is not a single word about public issues and local governments that solve public problems. That is why the people have now become disappointed with both the ruling party and the opposition.

Imran Khan struggled for 22 years to end dynastic politics. If he really wants to end it, then he must break the shackles on the local government system which serve as the nursery to create new leaders in the country and thereby provides the country an effective local government system. It is necessary to create new leaders in the country, for which talented people have to be brought from the streets.

He expressed these views while addressing media outside the NAB court.