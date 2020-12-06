Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), initiating a crackdown on illegal, un-registered and sub-standard cosmetics, food and other items, seized huge quantity of stock of more than 45 brands from superstores on Friday. The department also served warning notices to two superstores for keeping and selling products of illegal brands while the stock of two renowned foam and tea brands was also seized over having no Conformity Assessment Licence besides stopping their production. According to a spokesman for the PSQCA, two superstores were selling products, including cooking oil, ghee, toilet soap, toothpaste, shampoo, detergents, vinegar, butter, honey, jams, hair colour and skin creams, of illegal and unregistered companies. To which, the officers seized a huge quantity of more than 45 illegal brands and sent samples to a laboratory. The spokesperson said the teams also seized a stock of renowned foam and tea brand, stopping them from production for not having the PSQCA licence while a water unit was also sealed in Okara.