ATTOCK (Muhammad Sabrin): Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar has emphasised upon the concerned officers to ensure timely completion of development schemes without compromising on quality of the work.

He said this while chairing a meeting in connection with ongoing development schemes in the district. MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and other officers were present. He said that this government wanted to give maximum facilities to the people and these schemes when completed will surely be beneficial for the masses as Rs 12248.268 million are being spent on these schemes. ADCG (Finance) Zaigham Nawaz Chaudhry while briefing the minister said that these include 20 schemes of public health, 16 schemes of roads rehabilitation, 2 of special education, 4 of building, 1 of livestock, 1 Rescue 1122, 4 schemes of sports, 4 of irrigation, 1 of higher education, 1 of tourism development and 2 schemes are related to local government. He further informed the minister that work is in full swing and will be completed timely.