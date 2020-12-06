Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including political situation, affairs of the Tiger Force and the arrangements for the PM Imran Khan’s visit to Sialkot.

The Chief Minister said that politics is not about spreading chaos and unrest but to serve the people selflessly.

He slammed the opposition and said that the rejected elements want to create hurdle in the national development. This gang of cabal has come together only to save its corruption as they have nothing to do with the problems of a common man, he said. He said that the government is making serious efforts to protect the people from Coronavirus but unfortunately, PDM is trying to foil government initiatives by holding public gatherings. The destiny of these elements is nothing else but creating hue and cry and they will continue to do so even after 13 December. He said that the government is not going anywhere and it will complete its tenure.

The youth of Tiger Force is actively participating in the welfare of the people and they have given their best in serving suffering humanity during the corona pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give NRO to those who looted Pakistan mercilessly. Usman Dar briefed the Chief Minister on Kamyaab Nojawan Programme and the performance of Tiger Force.

He also apprised him about the preparations made for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sialkot.

Usman Dar said that Kamyaab Nojawan Programme is a flagship project of PTI government as the youth are being empowered through this programme.

The youth of the Tigers Force is our strength and it has set a new example by serving the people.

He said that the PDM is engaged in a preposterous agenda of enemies of weakening the country. He said that opposition is hatching conspiracies to disable the national progress and prosperity.

The fake and impractical leaders of opposition are not aware about the situation.