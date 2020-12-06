Share:

KARACHI - Roche Diabetes Care, the world’s pioneer in the development of blood glucose monitoring systems and a global leader for diabetes management systems, has launched the Accu-Chek Guide “Surprisingly Clever” blood glucose monitoring device and Pakistan’s first diabetes data management app mySugr.

The Accu-Chek portfolio never fails to offer people with diabetes and healthcare professionals with innovative products and impactful solutions for convenient, efficient, and effective diabetes management, ranging from blood glucose monitoring to data management.

The launch event was conducted by the famous Pakistani host Muzna Ebrahim. Pakistan’s former cricket captain and brand ambassador of Roche Diabetes Care Pakistan for over two decades, Wasim Akram was the chief guest at the event.

The launch highlighted the effectiveness and importance of Accu-Chek Guide “Surprisingly Clever” blood glucose monitoring device and the patient-friendly MySugr App.

Accu-Chek Guide along with the MySugr App can be the best companions for diabetic patients to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle, which is highly recommended by Wasim Akram as well.

Wasim Akram who himself is also a diabetic patient, in his remarks said, “It’s an amazing product…. I am very pleased that Roche has taken such a great initiative to introduce Accu-Chek Guide in Pakistan. It is a user-friendly device to check blood glucose levels. It is surprisingly smart and clever as well.

“With its unique features, I can also use it in dark. I had an amazing personal experience using Accu-Chek Guide”, he added.

Highlighting the features of the product, Wasim Akram further added, “It also has a smart pack feature that makes it spill-resistant and you can take out strips from any angle without spilling them out. Now I can conveniently apply blood sample anywhere on the yellow application area and get 10/10 accurate results.”

He further added that “Roche Diabetes Care has introduced Pakistan’s first diabetes data management app that smartly enables users to wirelessly send the readings from the Accu-Chek Guide meter to the mySugr App on their phone. This will enable me and other diabeticpatients to keep track of their sugar level and make our lives hassle-free.”

Talking about the usage of App Wasim Akram said, “The App generates PDF reports that can be shared with doctors via WhatsApp or email, and it also gives 24 hours, monthly, quarterly views of the results along with your estimated HbA1c as well. Moreover, it is a motivator and reminder to keep a check on your diabetes.You can get MySugr PRO free if you pair it with Accu-Chek Guide (value of $27.99)”.

A live question & answer session with health experts followed along with an attractive visual presentation highlighting why the Accu-Chek Guide is “Surprisingly Clever”.