Education plays a pivotal role in all aspects of life. It is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom. It is the most important part of life. Additionally, education is a weapon to fight against the evil things of this world. It is the third eye of a man from which you see different sides of the world.

As far as education in Pakistan is concerned, it has been a burning issue always. There was the day in March of 2018 when the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Saqib Nisar, gave a judgement that no one can get admission in LL.B degree program until and unless he/she passes law admission test (LAT). However, the 3-year program has been eradicated for good and a 5-year program was imposed, along with the decision that all authorities were assigned to the Higher Education Commission ( HEC). The decision has been made that after clearing the 5-year degree program, you have to clear (GAT) graduate assessment test for getting enrolled in Sindh Bar Council for becoming the member of Sindh Bar Association. Slowly and gradually the HEC department grew up and till today the department is working but they have made rules and regulations for the universities and colleges that you have to follow our rules.

Nowadays, the HEC has overtaken the educational system. They have made a policy to eradicate 2-year Bachelor and Master’s programmes. Whosoever have gotten admissions after the announcement of 2018 / 2019 the degrees will be cancelled. As a matter of law, people who cannot afford the expenses of studies on the university side prefer college to university. College side studies are not less than a blessing for the poor and middle class.

Mostly the bureaucrats have college side degree of Bachelors so it doesn’t mean that a college side degree is unworthy. It is as worthy as a university 4-year degree. In short, if the HEC is determined to take an initiative that is against the 2-year program then it must be considered that the ratio of illiteracy will increase by leaps and bounds. This decision will also blow over all the colleges and institutes which are affiliated with the universities. The HEC department must ponder over this decision. It is not in the favour of the students of Pakistan. Nevertheless, we appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the HEC department that this decision should be skipped/left.

ALI HASSAN NOONARI,

Sukkur.