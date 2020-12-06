Share:

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday has lashed out at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and announced to take every step to expose its activities.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Saleem Mandviwalla said it will be for the first time that someone will carry out accountability of the anti-corruption watchdog. We will not hold investigation inside a hidden room just like NAB, he assured.

The Senate deputy chairman said that degrees of NAB officials will also be checked.

Earlier, NAB had termed the allegations of Saleem Mandviwalla as an impediment and obstruction in the probe which was tantamount to corruption.

According to NAB, Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon had illegally allotted 12 plots. Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon made a suspicious deal with Abdul Ghani Majeed, receiving Rs 140 million from a fake account with Rs 80 million going to Ejaz Haroon and Rs 60 million to Saleem Mandviwalla.

Saleem Mandviwalla used the account of Mandviwalla Builders to conceal the received money. When NAB started investigating the matter, an attempt was made to show the corruption money as a loan. Saleem Mandviwalla used the money to buy plots in the name of his employee Abdul Qadir Shawani, the anti-graft watchdog stated.

NAB said that Saleem Mandviwalla sold the plots and bought shares in the name of another employee with the same amount. He bought 3 million shares of Mangla View for Rs 30 million in the name of the employee with his own signature.

It said that Tariq, an employee of Saleem Mandviwalla, who owns millions of shares, is actually a benamidar. Instead of responding to the allegations, Saleem Mandviwalla was hiding behind the business community, NAB said.