Any private sector-specific association in Pakistan have all been found involved in forming cartels, price-fixing, smuggling, tax avoidance and using government representatives to change regulations to allow them to have a monopoly in Pakistani markets.

Therefore it would make sense to ban all private sector-specific associations in Pakistan. Instead, these associations should be formed only under a Government organization/ministry and should have representatives from at least three government organizations. Each private member of the association should pay a fixed membership fee that would cover the costs. All decisions should be made with votes and only government organizations be allowed to chair the meetings and manage all records.

Ending the regime of private business associations would also help reduce many problems faced by the citizens and new business entrants and most importantly end many cartels in Pakistan.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Peshawar.