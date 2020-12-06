Share:

FAISALABAD - The district administration arrested six managers of marriage halls/ marquees on charge of violating the Marriage Act and coronaviurs Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Saturday.

During checking of one-dish rule, punctuality and implementation of the coronavirus SOPs, AC City Syed Ayub Bokhari found violations at four marriage halls including Lyallpur Gymkhana and Victoria Marquees. The AC got the managers arrested and cases were registered against them. Similarly, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool checked 16 marriage halls in the areas of 58-JB, 275-JB, Daewoo Road, 226-RB, Gutwala, Sheikhupura Road, Sargodha Road and found two involved in violations of rules and the SOPs. The AC got the managers arrested while cases were also being registered against them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners of Chak Jhumra and City jointly checked food outlets in various areas of the city and found three of them violating coronavirus SOPs. They imposed heavy fine on the owners of Chae Shae Cafe, Main Street Cafe and Baba Tika and also warned them to follow the SOPs in future. They also checked the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at various shopping malls and gave clear instructions to the owners not to provide services to any buyer without face-mask.

One killed, three injured in accident

A man was killed, while three others sustained critical injuries when a van collided head-on with a rickshaw at Satiana road near here in early morning.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that the accident took place near Chak 33, when a rashly driven van collided with a rickshaw. Resultantly, a 50-year-old man, yet to be identified, was killed on the spot, while three others including, two brothers Anwar and Waryam and one other Anwar Shah suffered injuries.