ISLAMABAD-Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Muhammad Abdullah Gul said that for the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the youth of Balochistan have represented the whole of Pakistan by carrying out a long march to register their protest against President of France for his stance over publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo.

He said the youth of Balochistan, under the leadership of TJP provincial spokesman Abdul Kadir Babar Khajjak, reached twin cities by marching more than 1400 km on foot.

“These citizens face difficulties for the long march but this long march did not cause any inconvenience to the citizens,” said Abdullah Gul at a presser held at National Press Club here on Saturday.

He informed that along with Muslims, members of Hindu community also participated in the long march taken out for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW).

“We have been assured by Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs that the government will boycott French products completely. If this does not happen, we will issue our next course of action,” he said.