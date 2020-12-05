Share:

Islamabad-He is well-known for his daredevil stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise. And Tom Cruise is said to be eager to take his fearlessness to new heights and become the first Hollywood star to film in space. The Top Gun actor, 58, is reportedly looking into the possibility of shooting a scene beyond Earth’s atmosphere as part of the final two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise. He is said to be willing to splash out eye-watering amounts of money to achieve his ambition - and has already ‘spoken to NASA’ about his bold venture. A source told: ‘He’s keen to push things further than anybody has ever done before - and, obviously, the big unknown is can you actually film in space. He’s pretty certain he can make something work and has spoken to NASA about it, too.’

The source went on to claim that NASA also think Tom’s adventurous plans are ‘feasible’ and said it is all ‘falling into place’. Tom is currently filming for Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome and the famous cast have shot tense scenes at many of the Italian capital’s most iconic landmarks. Work on film has seen the cast and crew go before cameras in a range of European locations, including the UK and Norway, as well as the Italian city of Venice.