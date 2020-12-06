Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations has called upon India and Pakistan to reduce tensions; and engage in a dialogue and pursue solutions in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions.

This was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov while talking to Pakistan Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram in New York.

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative handed over the dossier to him regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, and gave him the dossier regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities against Pakistan, said an official of the Pakistani Mission. The UN counter-terrorism chief promised to “study” the dossier, which has been prepared by Pakistani agencies after full investigation of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism and subversion in Pakistan, the official said.

On Nov 24, Ambassador Akram handed over the same dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when he met him. The Pakistani envoy also held a “productive meeting” with the Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Michele Coninsx, on Friday.

Pakistan on Saturday rejected concoctions based on “fake news”, in a section of Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said that such fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in international law and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

He said that such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. The spokesperson said by spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by the international community for the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

He said the completely baseless allegations of so-called “foreign fighters from Syria” serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation.

The spokesperson said that instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, India would be well-advised to comply with its international legal and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.