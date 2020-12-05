Share:

I hope to bring more scrutiny towards the behaviour of our instructors or teachers when they can’t bestow their duration and importance to their students. Some teachers unfortunately just indulge in taunting and criticizing students, rather than inspiring them. If only just two to three students in a grade get the first position or topper, they only greet and appreciate them.

What do you think about other students? Don’t they have a right to appreciation? If any task is held in school, teachers only greet those students who have gifted talented brain. Did they perform incredible things on stage in front of other students? What about other students who are average in studies? If any student failed in an exam, they insult them in front of the whole class. What is this behaviour? They can’t motivate them, support them, and appreciate them.

This behaviour of our teachers relinquishes the confidence and enthusiasm of students. These students have no strength to stand among the populace. All students have their abilities and skills but it takes time for potential to show. Some shine in school, some come out of their shell in college, and some do tremendous work in their jobs.

YARSILA SHAIKH,

Karachi.