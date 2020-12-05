Share:

With at least 8 people killed through the shelling of an industrial compound in Hodeidah, the fact that the world has allowed Yemen’s conflict to fade into insignificance has become abundantly clear. Ever since 2014, the country has been plagued with terror and violence perpetuated by the dispute between the government and Houthis. Millions have been killed and more have been displaced throughout the course of years. Not only is the country experiencing crippling famine, but COVID-19 as well as a steady rise in conflict. If recent events are to signal anything, it is that the international community must pay more attention to a war-torn Yemen to come to a potential solution.

The subject of the attack, the industrial site, was not only a working factory but was also being considered as the location for the UNMHA office. For years, innocent civilians have paid the price of unwarranted aggression by the Houthis. The government has consistently highlighted the grievances of the people as well as its troubles in handling the nationwide issues that have sprouted from the conflict. Meanwhile, the international community has done little to nothing to not only address the situation in Yemen but to make positive contributions towards providing some relief, even if it is in the form of humanitarian aid.

The fighting has picked up so dramatically that the government is insisting that the UN-brokered truce is adhered to for the sake of the people. On a national scale, millions are suffering from debilitating famine. So much so that the levels of malnutrition in the country have hit a record low. This is coupled with the fact that the pandemic is not only resulting in a bigger death toll, but is contributing to a deteriorating economy and reducing the quality of life of the population substantially. Yemen has turned into a problematic humanitarian crisis and has not changed for the better while the world has moved on. According to the United Nations World Food Programme, food insecurity is expected to rise from 3.6 to 5 million by 2021. It is about time that the global community at large pools its resources to help for the cause and protect Yemen from further instability.