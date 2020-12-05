Share:

Islamabad-The 24 year old Euphoria star flashed her vertiginous legs as she lounged on a table in a smoldering photo-shoot for the brand. Shooting her best supermodel stare at the camera, she draped herself in a flowing white smock and cradled a matching purse with gold studs. Letting her luxurious hair down, she arced one of her legs upward to dizzying effect and revealed she was going barefoot. In another sizzling Valentino snapshot she flashed the flesh in a sizzling sheer black lace ensemble that slid off one shoulder. Zendaya was perched barefoot on the same table for this picture, which showed her positioning a black leather handbag between her knees.

‘I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino,’ the Spider-Man: Homecoming star rhapsodized in a statement. I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family,’ she continued. Valentino creative director PierpaoloPiccioli gave a statement quoted by British Vogue showering praise on the new face of the company.