CUTTACK – Pakistan and Indian women crashed out of ICC Women World Cup on Tuesday and set-up a clash for the seventh-place play-off match. England and Australia topped group A and B respectively while New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa completed the super six line-up of the event.

Riding on a splendid all-round display from Marizanne Kapp, South Africa routed Pakistan by 126 runs in Cuttack to register their first win in this World Cup and qualify for the Super Six round.

Kapp scored her maiden hundred and was involved in record stand for the sixth wicket with Dane van Niekerk. She also contributed with the ball, taking three wickets for 18 runs, as Pakistan were dismissed for 81. Pakistan’s new-ball combination of pacers Asmavia Iqbal and Qanita Jali reduced South Africa to 55 for four in the 17th over. But Kapp and van Niekerk combined to ensure that the South African bowlers had a strong target to defend. The unbeaten, 128-run stand between Kapp and van Niekerk is the highest partnership for South Africa in the World Cup and the second-highest sixth wicket partnership of all time.

Given their poor batting form throughout this tournament, Pakistan were looking at a difficult chase. None of their measures, including promoting Jalil as a pinch-hitter and bringing skipper Sana Mir lower down the order, paid off as Pakistan collapsed to a low score for the third time in as many matches.

India were knocked out of the World Cup after suffering an upset 138-run drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka in a crucial Group A encounter. Chasing a challenging total of 283, the hosts put up a pathetic show to be bowled out for 144 in 42.2 overs at the Brabourne Stadium. This was India's first defeat to Sri Lanka in 18 matches, having won their previous 16 encounters with one ending in no result.

India lost three wickets for 38 runs in the 13th over, which included opener Poonam Raut, skipper Mithali Raj and last match centurion Harmanpreet Kaur. The middle-order failed to forge a partnership.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's batting fired in unison as they posted a competitive 282 for five. Deepika Rasangika led the way with a knock of 84 while Kaushalya provided the late impetus with a breezy, unbeaten 31-ball 56 to propel the visitors. Yashoda Mendis (55) and Shashikala Siriwardene (56) were the other contributors for Sri Lanka. India will play Pakistan for the seventh position in Cuttack on Thursday.

BRIEF SCORES:

ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES BY SIX WICKETS:

WEST INDIES: 101 all out in 36.4 overs (Kyshona Knight 33, Shanel Daley 30*; Anya Shrubsole 4-21, Arran Brindle 3-0, Katherine Brunt 2-10)

ENGLAND: 103-4 in 35 overs (Danielle Wyatt 40; Deandra Dottin 3-20)

AUSTRALIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND BY SEVEN WICKETS:

NEW ZEALAND: 227-6 in 50 overs (Suzie Bates 102, Katie Perkins 41, Nicola Browne 39*; Megan Schutt 3-40)

AUSTRALIA: 228-3 in 38.2 overs (Meg Lanning 112, Jess Cameron 82)

SOUTH AFRICA BEAT PAKISTAN BY 126 RUNS:

SOUTH AFRICA: 207-5 in 50 overs (Marizanne Kapp 102*, Dane van Niekerk 55*; Qanita Jalil 2-30, Asmavia Iqbal 2-31)

PAKISTAN: 81 all out in 29.4 overs (Marizanne Kapp 3-18, Marcia Letsoalo 2-17, Shabnim Ismail 2-18, Susan Benade 2-27).

LANKA BEAT INDIA BY 138 RUNS:

SRI LANKA: 282-5 in 50 overs (Yasoda Mendis 55, Deepika Rasangika 84, Shashikala Siriwardene 59, Eshani Kaushalya 56*; Jhulan Goswami 3-63, Amita Sharma 1-41)

INDIA: 144 all out in 44.2 overs (Reema Malhotra 38; Chamini Seneviratna 2-10, Eshani Kaushalya 1-25).