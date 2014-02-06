CAIRO : An Egyptian court on Wednesday adjourned the murder trial of ousted president Mohamed Morsi to March 1, to review video evidence against the Islamist. Morsi and 14 co-defendants, some of them former aides, are charged with inciting the killings of opposition protesters outside the presidential palace in December 2012. The court also postponed witness testimony scheduled for Wednesday’s session, after Morsi’s defence requested more time to prepare for cross examination.

One of the witnesses was head of the military unit tasked with protecting the president at the time of the clashes.

Morsi was present in the court, inside a soundproof glass dock to prevent him from interrupting proceedings with defiant outbursts, as he had done in previous hearings.