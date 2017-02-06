Media is considered as the fourth pillar of the government. It has a role to play in every situation whether the whole state is mourning or enjoying. Having no considerations for the victims, it makes them suffer more by creating a sense of unease through asking the same questions time and time again. Showing a lack of respect for parliamentarians is what decreases their value in the sight of the citizens.

The media persons are, very interestingly, working to be appreciated and they should not make fun of the ones leading us in tough situations. Finally, the smallest of act by the media can even save a person's life, give justice in a time when injustice is common, save the rackets being done in the streets by stressing and compelling the government to take a strict notice over them. These abilities are found in them which make them a life changer for most of the citizens.

ALI JAN NAZ,

Turbat, January 5.