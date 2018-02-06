ISLAMABAD: CDA and Metropolitan Corporation has allocated 50 acres of land in sector I-17 Islamabad for construction of dumping site to destroy garbage and generation of 10 megawatt electricity from 800 to 1500 tones garbage.

According to media reports, 4 transfer stations will also be set up for lifting garbage from all the sectors in federal capital.

According to sources, plant will be installed within a few months and zones 2,3,4,5 will be set up for collecting garbage. The selected committee will install plant on the basis of Build operate transfer.