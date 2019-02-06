Share:

KARACHI - A mother of two children who was declared dead three years ago in Ghotki discovered alive in Karachi on Tuesday.

A woman, namely Sassi Shaikh who was declared dead some three years ago at her hometown Ghotki was found alive in Karachi’s Wazir Goth near Superhighway within the limits of Site Super highway police station. She was taken into custody by Site Superhighway police during a raid conducted on a tip-off. Her husband, namely Shoaib to whom she got freewill marriage about three years ago was also taken into custody.

According to police officials, the arrested woman after getting divorced from her first husband got second marriage with Shoaib about three years ago and went to hiding at Karachi. Upon her disappearance, her father had registered a murder case against six of their relatives believing her dead as shortly after her disappearance, an unidentified woman’s body having resemblance with her was found from the riverside. The family had claimed that abandoned body of the woman resolve the case while police registered the case against six persons at Adil Pur police station in Ghotki and all the six suspects were later arrested, police said.

The arrested woman during initial course of interrogation revealed that she is a mother of two children, adding that after getting divorce, her father was forcing her to get marry with a person to whom she did not like, adding that upon which, she got married with Shoaib to whom she got friendship over a cell phone. Police officials said that the officials at the Ghotki police station and her family members have been informed about her apprehension while further investigation was underway.