KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said on Tuesday that time has come that persons with disabilities should be given equal opportunities to make progress and in this regard awareness sessions in educational institutions and private sector should be organized on regular basis.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest at a work shop organised by a non-governmental organization in Jacob Line area.

Qasim Naveed appreciated that a large number of non-governmental organizations were working and helping many disabled individual in finding good job opportunities in private sector while government was also making its efforts to implement five percent job quota both in public and private sectors. He assured that his department in collaboration with private sector would arrange special sports opportunities for differently-abled persons to encourage them to participate in such activities to show their talents. He was of the opinion that they were supposed to create a barrier free society in Pakistan by providing accessibility in important public and commercial buildings to special people.

Meanwhile, earlier the minister met a joint delegation of WHO and NGO Nowpdp and said that that Sindh is going to be first province in Pakistan to collect data on Persons with Disabilities and this data collection will be made following international standard.

“Sindh government is fully committed for capacity building of Persons with Disabilities and ready to provide assistance to WHO in all districts of the province.”

The members of the delegation assured the special assistant that they would provide technical and consultative support to the department in collection of comprehensive data on Persons with Disabilities.

Qasim Naveed Qamar told that such data would be collected at Union Council level and all environmental behaviors would also be covered in this data. He also told that Sindh government was also in contact with Federal government and NDRA for issuance of special CNIC to persons with disabilities.