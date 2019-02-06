Share:

ISLAMABAD - The five-day shows of “Siasat at 8 pm” latest comedy play by Theatre Wallay concluded here on Tuesday after travelling in different parts of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to entertain the fun lovers.

The play that started its travelling performance on January 27 at Indus Valley School of Learning, concluded at Rung School of Music and Arts, Islamabad. The show focused on the way of dealing with current issues by media, prominent politicians and social workers.

The “Siasat at 8 pm”, with well-known host A D Chaudhry discusses some of the current issues of society with eminent guests. It is the latest production of Theatre Wallay that focuses on the absurdity of the prime time talk shows and the political leaders. The play consists of two parts, first part focuses on traditional political leaders, while the second part focuses on the set of new or emerging leaders.

Both the groups claim that they are worried about the poverty stricken masses, and want to change it. The “Siasat at 8PM” puts their claims in perspective, and shows what is right or wrong with them.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in ‘Theatre for Social Change’ projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

To this end, we conduct regular workshops, readings, trainings and other activities in partnership with local and international organizations. We also conduct theatre education programs and workshops with students of all ages. Since November 2016, our team has been running a not-for-profit cultural space and community centre,” said the organisers.

The stage show aimed at bringing quality event for entertainment and discourse to the twin cities.