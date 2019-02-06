FAISALABAD - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said 20 more VIP passenger trains would also start soon.

A tendering process was being initiated to upgrade  1,680km long track of ML-2 and ML-4 in addition to  dualization of the Faisalabad-Lahore and Sialkot tracks, he  added.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad  Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here, Sheikh Rashid  said that previous rulers had pushed the economy at the  verge of collapse. He added that:”We all are aware of  the fact that a strong economy is imperative for   defence and independent foreign policy”.

He said the present government had put the country  in the right direction but it had to take bold and  difficult decisions. The minister said the FCCI was the first platform that  had realised the importance of economic stability and  appreciated the decisions taken by Prime Minister  Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Sheikh Rashid said that former rulers spent 2 billion  dollars to launch only 27km long orange line train. It was  a luxurious spending as with this amount he could lay  new track throughout Pakistan.

Regarding the financial affairs of the Railway, he said  that Rs 35 billion were required to pay pensions, Rs 31 billion  for salaries, Rs18 billion for oil and Rs 25 billion  to pay the loan installments.

“We have to repair the old and abandoned bogies to  start 20 new trains. Now we are planning to launch yet  another 20 new VIP and high-speed passenger trains,” he added.

He said that Pakistan Railway could start high speed  trains with a speed of 160km per hour after the completion  of ML-1. The speed of these trains could be enhanced up to  260km per hour in later phase. He added that the travel  between Lahore-Karachi would be possible only within  6-7 hours.

The minister said all over the world, passenger trains  were not run for income generation but freight trains were  meant for earning profit. He added that” Pakistan is the  only country where we are earning a handsome profit  of Rs 2 billion from the passenger trains”. He said Mohenjo-Daro Train was running successfully  with the occupancy of 160 per cent. Similarly, the occupancy  of Rehman Baba Train was 150 per cent.

He said that a new VIP ‘Jinnah Train’ would be launched  between Lahore and Karachi from March 23. “We are also  planning to start ‘Sir Syed Train’ which could be run  between Faisalabad and Karachi,” he added.

He also assured of starting more trains from Faisalabad  and said that local investors could start these trains by  paying advance fare of 10 days only.

The minister said the private sector could also run  trains by paying a reasonable rent for the track to Pakistan  Railways. He added that recently two private trains had  been started from Lahore and such trains could also be  launched from Faisalabad on the same terms and conditions.

He assured of resolving problems being confronted by the  Faisalabad Dry Port (FDP).

Responding to another question, he said the Pakistan  Railways was planning to start online booking system to  redress alleged misappropriation in the booking of  passenger trains.

Earlier, paying best tributes to the Kashmiri people,  he said that they were fighting for their fundamental  right to self-determination for the last 70 years. He added that Pakistani nation was with them and paid  them the best tributes for their struggle for an  independent homeland.

Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed to pay tributes  to Kashmir martyrs in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The meeting was also addressed by former minister  Chaudhry Mushtaq Ali Cheema, Chairman FDP, while a  question-answer session was also held. Meanwhile, the minister also visited railway station  and Faisalabad Dry Port. 

