ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have nabbed 211 persons for their involvement in bootlegging, drugs peddling activities and recovered more than 100 kg narcotics from them during the last month, police said.

According to details, Islamabad police arrested 211 persons and recovered a total of 88.136 kilogram hashish, 8.024 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 691 gram ice and 1,201 liquor bottles were recovered from them.

Police said that a crackdown is underway against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions. During the last month, police nabbed six persons and recovered 5.150 kilogram hashish and 325 gram heroin from them.

In all, 93 persons were held for having illegal weapons and three Kalashnikovs, 77 pistols and 801 rounds were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendents of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has said that Islamabad police is committed to eradicate crime from the city. He appealed the citizens to inform police in case of observing any criminal activity around them as prompt action would be taken by keeping the name of informer secret.