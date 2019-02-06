Share:

PESHAWAR - Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation as security forces foiled a major terrorist activity at Gulkuch area of South Waziristan district.

According to an ISPR press release issued here on Tuesday, the security forces launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” against terrorists’ hideout at Gulkuch, on the boundary of South Waziristan and Balochistan.

On seeing forces, terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area. Security forces chased the fleeing terrorists and after a fierce exchange of fire, all the three terrorists were killed. Sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand grenades, communication equipment and local currency were recovered from their possession. While the identity and linkages of terrorists were being ascertained.

Earlier on January 4, security forces during an IBO in North Waziristan had killed a terrorist. The security forces conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sub-machine guns, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Separately, in Balochistan, the Frontier Corps (FC) also carried out an IBO in the suburbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand, foiling a terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered, the ISPR press release said.