ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court has barred Capital Development Authority( CDA) from creating new plots in developed sectors, which will not only cause a loss of billions to the public exchequer on account of expected revenue but the ‘powerful elite’ would further justify their massive encroachments in the guise of this decision.

The Capital Development Authority carves new plots time to time on its leftover land in developed sectors and sell them in open market. It is pertinent to mention here that such creations are purely made on the land remained unutilised and it is a false impression that the designated open spaces or green belts are utilised for this purpose.

The said creations are often made at the edges of streams passing through the various residential sectors and land alongside these streams was not made part of the layout plans at that time but the civic body later created plots where it feels appropriate.

According to details submitted by the CDA, it has created a total of 2,131 plots on unutilised land so far including 655 at D-12, 2 at F-6, 42 at F-7, 7 each at F-8 and F-10, 127 at F-11, 13 at G-6, 21 at G-7, 15 at G-8, 2 at G-9, 247 at G-10, 165 at G-11, 11 at G-13, 38 at G-14, 85 at I-8 and 696 at I-10.

However, a division bench of the high court few days back announced a judgment in a case where some of the residents challenged CDA’s move to create new plots adjacent to their properties.

Though, the IHC provided a legal cover to all such creations already done by sighting them as past and closed transactions but at the same time barred the CDA from creating new plots in future.

According to CDA’s stance, it is entitled to create new plots on unutilised land by amending the layout plan of respective sectors by taking approval from its board and the creation of new plots can help the civic body to earn huge sums of money while it will also helpful to avoid encroachment of state land.

However, the court in its judgment maintained that though the CDA is entitled to amend or rectify the layout plan of its sectors but the same powers cannot be allowed beyond the limits.

The judgment question further that why CDA did not specify such particular portions for future development while preparing the layout plan and suggested that CDA could specify these tracts with their future use like residential or whatsoever while preparing the layout plan.

The court observed that the people living in a specific area have established their affiliation with nature, open spaces, parks and streams which falls within their easement rights and such rights could not be taken away at the whims of CDA authorities.

Sources inside the CDA informed that a large number of influential people in capital city are using these leftover chunks of land privately by converting them into their private lawns and in most of the cases they have built walls and even raised massive structures on state land.

The CDA’s officers while talking to this scribe expressed their concerns over this decision as they were of the view that this will close the doors to create new plots by which the CDA will miss a source of income while the people who have already encroached state land would gain further strength.

When questioned, the CDA spokesperson Syed Safdar Shah has said that the CDA directorate of law and planning wing is analysing the subject decision of the IHC and once the consultation finalised he would be in batter a position to respond upon it.