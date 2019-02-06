Share:

LAHORE - City police launched a crackdown on people flying kites on Kashmir Solidarity Day and arrested at least 92 people for violating the ban in different parts of the metropolis, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The official said that on the orders of DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir the city police intensified crackdown against the violators to control kite-flying on the eve of national holiday. The police teams arrested at least 92 persons for defying the ban.

According to Lahore police, 48 people were arrested by cantonment police division, 16 persons were arrested from the city division, 11 from Model Town division, 10 from Civil Lines division, four from Iqbal Town division, and three from Saddar police division.

All the arrested suspects were sent to the lockup after police registered criminal cases against them. The police teams also seized hundreds of kites, bundles of twine, and other material from their possession.

Many people routinely defy the ban on kite flying despite police crackdown on the weekend and holidays in Lahore. The police raids have failed to fully implement the ban imposed by the provincial government several years ago.

At least two young persons died and several others were injured in kite-flying related incidents in the metropolis during last couple of weeks.