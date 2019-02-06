Share:

DUTCH (GN) A former Dutch Politician has just accepted Islam. Joram Van Klaveren, a former member of Geert Wilders’ Anti-Islamic Freedom Party, PVV, announced his conversion to Islam earlier this week

Van Klaveren said he made the decision last October whilst writing a book initially intended to demonise the religion. “During that writing, I came across more and more things that made my view on Islam falter,” he said in an interview with Dutch Radio.

In a recent interview, he expressed his guilt over these past statements and stated that he was “simply wrong”. He also added that it was part of the PVV policy to link all negativity to Islam in one way or another. Van Kalveren however left the PVV in 2014 after hearing Geert Wilders make racist remarks regarding Moroccans.

He then went on to set up his own party, however he quit politics in 2017 after failing to win a seat in the national elections. Van Klaveren is in fact not the first person to convert to Islam from the right wing PVV party. Arnoud Van Doorn, a former PVV official, had also converted to Islam in April 2013. However this all changed after he visited a Mosque one morning and was warmly welcomed by the Muslims present. He ended up staying the entire day. This triggered his spiral into learning more about Islam until he eventually accepted the religion and performed the pilgrimage to Hajj, that same year.

Van Doorn congratulated Van Klaveren on his Twitter and offered him a free trip to Umrah in celebration of his new found decision. He also posted “ I never thought that the PVV would become a breeding ground for converts.”

The story of both brother Van Klaveren and Van Doorn are an incredible real life depiction of the Quranic verse:“Perhaps Allah will put, between you and those to whom you have been enemies among them, affection. And Allah is competent, and Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.”

Joram Jaron van Klaveren (born 23 January 1979) is a Dutch politician. As a member of the Party for Freedom he was an MP from 17 June 2010 until 21 March 2014. He subsequently was an independent until his term in office ended on 23 March 2017. He focused on matters of desegregation, employment-to-population ratio, egalitarianism and emancipation. From 24 March 2011 until 11 June 2014 he also was a member of the States-Provincial of Flevoland. He became well-known for anti-Muslim comments in 2019 he wrote a book on his religiosity and how he converted to Islam.

Van Klaveren was born on 23 January 1979 in Amsterdam. He studied religious studies at VU University Amsterdam and has worked as an educator. From March 2006 to June 2009 he was a member of the municipal council of Almere on behalf of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. In the 2010 general election, he was elected into the House of Representatives on behalf of the Party for Freedom. Besides that, he has also been a member of the States of Flevoland since the 2011 provincial elections. In 2009, Van Klaveren was convicted for driving under the influence and refusing a sobriety test.

On 21 March, 2014, Van Klaveren announced that he would leave the Party for Freedom, as he no longer agreed with the party’s course. Controversial comments on the Moroccan minority in the Netherlands by party leader Geert Wilders after the 2014 local elections played part in this decision.

Van Klaveren continued as an independent MP. In May 2014, Joram van Klaveren, together with Louis Bontes and Johan Driessen, founded a new conservative political party called For the Netherlands (VNL). His term in the House ended on 23 March 2017.