KARACHI - Different political and religious parties Tuesday held rallies, marches and other demonstrations to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Kashmir’s Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani also addressed the participants of ‘Yagjehti Kashmir Conference’ organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) at Hassan Square through audio call. In his telephonic address, Gilani expressed his gratitude to Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, saying that the Pakistan Army and the government have always supported Kashmir freedom movement.

He also thanked the people of Pakistan for expressing their support for Kashmir cause, saying that Pakistan observed solidarity with the people of Kashmir every year, which is an open evidence of their love and affection with the Kashmiris. “The JI former leader Qazi Hussain Ahmed had once called to observe 5th February as Kashmir Solidarity Day and since then it is being observed by every Pakistani,” said Gilani.

The JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq while addressing the conference asked authorities concerned to form one national and state policy for Kashmir and make joint efforts to get the right of self determination for the people of the valley. He suggested that deputy foreign minister could be appointed with a mandate to raise only Kashmir issue at international level. “Kashmir desks should also be established at all embassies of Pakistan across the globe through which the massacre being carried out by Indian forces be exposed,” he added.

Siraj said that the Indian Army has been failed badly to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris adding that the India will face the same consequences which have been faced by the United States, Russia and Nato forces in Afghanistan.”95,000 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian Army during 28 years and more than 15,000 women were raped in Kashmir,” Siraj added.

He further said that the JI leaders had met the ambassadors of China, France and European countries and was regretted when it came to know that Pakistan has not yet raised Kashmir issue at “World Peace Council”.

The JI chief stressed upon the federal government to convene on a meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Muzaffarabad in order to resolve the Kashmir issue, adding that the JI would call International conference on its own if the government fails to do. He assured the people of Kashmir that the entire nation is standing along with them for their fight for freedom.

Bilawal says Kashmir’s

freedom is nearing a success

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Kashmir valley is a symbol of Heaven on Earth planet, which the Indian forces have bathed in blood of Kashmiri youth, men, women and even children.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Bilawal said that the freedom movement of Kashmiris is nearing a success and the Indian occupation would soon die once and for all. He said that his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s speech at the UN General Assembly was the landmark spoken document on Kashmir.

Rejected India’s claim on Kashmir as integrated part of India, the PPP chief said that his party has this position even today and would adhere to that position until the occupied Kashmir is freed from Indian yoke.

Bilawal said the people of Pakistan commemorate the Kashmir Day on February 5 each year and it is a candid clear message to the Indian government and its tyrant forces that Pakistan and Kashmir are not two but one as they are chained in one religion, culture and traditions. “The UN should now act on its own resolution on Kashmir as political workers and intellectuals in India are also accepting today that Kashmir is a disputed territory and India could not sustain its occupation on Kashmir for longer time,” he added.

Bilawal was of the view that PPP and Kashmiris struggle are two sides of a coin and the party would keep supporting the Kashmir cause at every national and international forum.

“No power on earth could hold India longer with its tyrant occupation of Kashmir valley and soon the occupied valley of Kashmir would enjoy freedom as per the aspirations of its people”, vowed the PPP Chairman.

Labbaik Kashmir March

Separately, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan carried out ‘Labbaik Kashmir March’ from Allah Wali Chowrangi, Tariq Road to Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum which was addressed by its city Ameer Allama Razi Hussani. He said that Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved by just submitting memorandum in the United Nations, demanding of the federal government to take effective measures at the world level for Kashmir’s freedom.

“The Prime Minister and the President believe that their job has been done by just making stereotype speeches or comments on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day,” Allama Hussani added. He was of the view that Kashmir and other captured regions of Muslims could only be freed from the clutches of anti-Islam forces through bravery. He said Kashmiris have been suppressed for last 72 year but now the time has come to make it freed throuhg ‘Jihad’.

Speaking on the occasion, the TLP parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri lambasted the United Nations over its failure in resolving the dispute, saying that Kashmir, Palestine would have got freedom had the UN showed its seriousness towards these issues. “As per record, the UN had never resolved any issue faced by the Muslim that’s why we have to make efforts ourselves for freedom of Kashmir,” said Fakhri. He added that the international organizations have shut their eyes on violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

‘Kashmir Hamara Hai’

The Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat also held ‘Kashmir Hamara Hai’ rally which was taken out from Hassan Square and culminated at Guru Mandir. Speaking on the occasion, the ASWJ President Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui asked Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play its role to free the people of Kashmir from atrocities of Indian forces. He said Kashmiris have been suppressed for so many years but so called human rights activists of the world don’t bother to speak on this issue.

“The only way of its way out is that Kashmiris should be given a right of self determination. The demand for freedom is their right and from the very first that they (Kashmiris) wanted to be a part of Pakistan and no power can refrain them from demanding their right,” said Allama Farooqui. He was of the view that Pakistan and Kashmir own natural bond with each other and those days are not very far when Kashmiris would be the Pakistani citizens.

‘Kashmiris want to be a

part of Pakistan’

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the opinion of the people of Kashmir is the most important for the final settlement of the issue and Kashmiris want to be a part of Pakistan.

Wahab said that every year on 5th February, all Pakistanis pay tribute to the unsheltered steadfastness and heroism of the people of Kashmir. “It is the day to reiterate our solidarity with the brave Kashmiri people. The people of Pakistan stand for the independence and fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir,” said the Advisor.

He said that the PPP always stood with the people of Kashmir for their struggle and their party leader following the footsteps of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto highlighted the issue of Kashmir globally. He said that the right of independence cannot be snatched by anyone.

The Adviser said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people cannot be ignored, demanding the International community to ensure that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per wishes of its people and the resolution of the UN.

Pakistanis stand

by Kashmiris: PTI

The hearts of Pakistanis beat with the hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis not only show their solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on February 5, but on every day of the year, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh here Tuesday.

According to details, Pak Kashmir Ittehad staged a big Kashmir Day rally at New Sabzi Mandi, which was led by Haleem Adil Sheikh. It was participated by a large number of citizens, social political and religious parties’ activists and civil society member. The rally after marching on different roads returned back and culminated at the New Sabzi Mandi, where into turned into a big Jalsa.

Addressing on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no one can keep Kashmir separate from Pakistan. He said thousands of Kashmiri youths including Burhan Wani have laid their laid lives in Kashmir freedom war. He said whole Pakistani nation stands shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren. He said the people of Pakistan do not only show solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5, but on each and every day of the year.

Haleem Adil said the enemy should not think that the Pakistani politicians are divided over the Kashmir issue. He said we fight in assemblies on other matters but on the issue of Kashmir we always raise one voice. He said there could be no compromise on the issue of Kashmir. All political parties are on the same page on Kashmir. He said in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan this issue has already been raised at different forums including the UN and OIC. He said the government of Pakistan has a plan on the issue of Kashmir. He said irrespective of who rules in India, Modi or some other, Imran Khan would keep a firm stance on Kashmir. He said India has already shown its ugly face to the world by violating the basic human rights of innocent Kashmiri civilians.

Furthermore, PTI Karachi Chapter also took a rally from Party Secretariat Insaf House to Mazar-e-Quaid. PTI Parliamentarians, leaders and works as well as the public participated in the rally in a great number.

Addressing the participant of rally at Mazar-e-Quaid, President PTI Karachi Khurrum SherZaman stated today the emotions of brotherhood for Kashmir are strengthened. PM Imran Khan will do what the other PMs failed to do. PM Imran Khan will get Kashmir free from India.

The Opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi stated that we salute all the martyred sons and daughters of the nation who sacrificed their lives for struggle of independence of Kashmir. The dream of Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be incomplete until Kashmir gets freedom. It is the day to come in front practically. The political leadership of PTI is in government. Now the Kashmir issue can be resolved.