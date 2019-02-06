Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday held a photographic exhibition to highlight the brutality of Indian armed forces in Kashmir.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan inaugurated the exhibition along with Provincial Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary and Executive director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said that PTI government and each member of his party was standing with Kashmiri people. “On this day, I want to convey the message to the whole world that Indian forces are violating human rights by killing innocent Kashmiris, injuring their children with pellet guns and raping women. This is not acceptable,” he said.

The minister said that Kashmir was a fundamental issue between Pakistan and India. “We want to let them know that Pakistan will always support people of Kashmir on every forum,” he added. Chohan urged the Muslim countries to play their role to stop the Indian army from killing the Kashmiri people. “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein. The struggle for freedom must go on, we won’t rest till Kashmir valley is freed from Indian occupation”, he remarked.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said Pakistanis had strong bonds with Kashmiri people and they would continue to support their struggle for their right to self-determination. He said the exhibition had been organized to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

People from different walks of life attended the exhibition and appreciated Lahore Arts Council’s efforts to mark the Kashmir Day.