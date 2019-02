Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on his trip to Faisalabad from Lahore by train stopped at local railway station for only few minutes on Tuesday.

Sh Sheikh while talking to media persons said that he personally visiting every station in the country to ascertain problems faced by the passengers. He said that all possible efforts would be carried out to provide maximum facilities to rail travellers on special directives of PM Imran Khan.