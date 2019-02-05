- 2:03 PM | February 06, 2019 China agrees to discuss hacker attacks during trade talks with US
- 1:13 PM | February 06, 2019 NAB arrests Aleem Khan in offshore company case
- 12:48 PM | February 06, 2019 Main accused in Ramsha murder case Zulfiqar Wassan arrested
- 12:25 PM | February 06, 2019 IHC to hear Nawaz's bail plea on medical grounds
- 12:13 PM | February 06, 2019 Cylinder explodes in passenger bus near Karak
- 11:55 AM | February 06, 2019 Khawaja Asif denies any talks with govt for 'concession' for Nawaz
- 11:21 AM | February 06, 2019 SC orders to take action against extremist involved in Faizabad sit-in
- 11:02 AM | February 06, 2019 Asad Umer to chair first meeting of reconstituted NFC today
- 10:55 AM | February 06, 2019 Iran accuses US of backing 'dictators, butchers, extremists' in Middle East
- 10:12 AM | February 06, 2019 Trump talks Nuclear Arms Treaty, China trade, border security in SOTU address
- 9:42 AM | February 06, 2019 Chinese satellite reveals image of moon’s far side, earth together
- 8:27 AM | February 06, 2019 Trump plans to meet Kim Jong Un in February in Vietnam
- 9:44 PM | February 05, 2019 Nawaz likely to be shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail from hospital
- 9:15 PM | February 05, 2019 Trump says US to build 'human wall' on Mexico border if necessary
- 8:43 PM | February 05, 2019 Protest held in London in solidarity with people of IoK
- 8:13 PM | February 05, 2019 MEP Wajid Khan writes to CJP Khosa in Fahad Malik murder case
- 8:01 PM | February 05, 2019 Magnetic north pole's 'pretty fast' moving to Russia's Siberia: scientists
- 7:33 PM | February 05, 2019 Nawaz’s doctors send 'recommendations' to interior ministry
- 7:09 PM | February 05, 2019 DG ISPR lauds Sammy’s role for bringing cricket back to Pakistan
- 6:39 PM | February 05, 2019 Ocean to turn darker by end of this century due to climate change: study
