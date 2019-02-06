Share:

rawalpindi - A man was shot dead by unknown assailants within limits of Police Station (PS) Mandra, said sources on Tuesday.

The dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, where he was identified as Raja Umar, resident of Dhoke Nadir, sources said.

According to the sources, Raja Umar was going home when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on him at North Kakhara Link Road killing him on the spot. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape from crime the scene, they said.

Some passerby informed the police about presence of a dead body at Link Road. A police team rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody and moved it to THQ hospital.

An investigation officer of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) informed media that police have registered a murder case against the killers and launched investigation.

Meanwhile, Mandra police have arrested a man for his involvement in murder of his sister in the name of honour. The detained accused was identified as Siddique. According to Station House Officer (SHO) PS Mandra Syed Jawad Shah, Siddique had opened indiscriminate firing on her sister namely Iram, who was working as labour at a bricks kiln owned by Chaudhry Ikram at Arjan.

The lady sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital but she could not survive, he said. A murder case number 39/19 was registered against the killer, who at that time managed to escape from the scene, he said.

A police team had carried out a raid in Haripur and held him. Further investigation is underway, SHO said. Police have also produced him in the court and obtained his physical remand, he informed.