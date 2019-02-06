Share:

ST LUCIA:- West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the team in place of the suspended Jason Holder when they face England in the third and final Test starting in St Lucia on Saturday, Cricket West Indies said. Holder was banned by the International Cricket Council because of his team’s slow over rate during the second match in Antigua, which the hosts won by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Brathwaite previously skippered West Indies in their series defeat by Bangladesh in November when Holder was injured.