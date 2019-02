Share:

Rawalpindi - The namaz-e-janaza of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Muhammad Raza Zia was held at Gulshanabad on Adiala Road here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Raza Zia died in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after prolong illness. He was father of Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Hashim Raza, Inspector Mirza Yousaf Raza and Sub Inspector Zaman Raza.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, Superintendent of Police (SP) CIA Aftab Gilani, SSP Islamabad Police Jamil Hashmi, former CPO/DIG Rao Iqbal Khan, ASP Saud Khan, DSP Special Branch (SB) Tahir Anees, DSP Organzied Crime Syed Tahir Kazmi, SHOs Tariq, Chaudhry Riaz, Nadim Zafar, Nadim, Malik Asif, Raja Aizaz, Reserve Inspector Adiala Jail Malik Muhammad Yar, Sub Inspector PS Waris Khan Faizan, Nadim Ahmed Advocate, PTI leader Syed Zahid Kazmi, former MPA Syed Sheryar Riaz, PSO to CPO Azhar Shah, PRO to CPO Imran Kazmi, scores of other senior and junior police officers, personnel of other law enforcement agencies, advocates, teachers, journalists including Aziz Alvi, Ahmed Bhatti, Usman Malik and locals attended the funeral ceremony. The deceased was laid down in Gulshanabad grave yard with full police protocol.

The Rasm-e-Qul of deceased would be held on Thursday at 5pm at his residence in Street Number 82-A.