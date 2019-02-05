Share:

LOS Angeles-Cardi B has voiced her support for 21 Savage after he was arrested by immigration officials at the weekend. The 26-year-old rapper was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia after they alleged he's a British citizen and has overstayed his United States visa - but Cardi has taken to her Instagram account to voice her support for the under-fire star.

She wrote on the photo-sharing website: “We will read and educate ourselves on this situation and we will take action, 21 did not come here illegally and was not caught doing anything illegal or doing any mischief! In fact he has changed his whole life around and as you can see he's been very positive in his actions and music.”