ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is looking for the ‘most eligible foreign secretary’ among a pool of diplomats to replace Tehmina Janjua who retires in April.

The government is not bound to appoint the senior-most officer in the foreign ministry as the foreign secretary, which means several candidates stand an equal chance.

However, officials said Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood remained the top contender – being in the good books of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The race has already begun to capture the top slot months before Tehmina Janjua’s retirement. A senior official told The Nation that Sohail Mehmood was in the ‘good books’ of both Prime Minister Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi. “There are little chances that anyone else will get selected, but you never know,” he added.

Another official said: “We still have a couple of months to go before the key appointment. A lot can happen in those weeks. There is no winner yet; the race is on.”

If the government decides to pick the senior-most among the candidates for the foreign ministry’s slot, ambassador to the European Union Naghmana Hashmi can get the job. But there are little chances for her to be elevated.

The open race is between Sohail Mehmood and ambassador to Germany Johar Saleem and Mehmood seems to be leading, but the government can bring some dark horse to avoid confrontation like the past.

“Even if they appoint a junior officer to retain him for a longer period, the senior officers will be annoyed. There can only be one happy person when the key appointments are made,” one official told The Nation.

“All the senior officers are eligible to take over the job; there is no doubt about it. I believe the right decision should be made on merit,” he added.

One comparatively junior officer among the veterans is Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Moazzam Ahmad, who reportedly has a potential to become a surprise pick.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar said ‘senior-most’ should not be a criterion for elevation to the top slot. “The officer should not be weak. He should be able to deliver. That should be the yardstick,” she said, speaking to The Nation.

Khar said the government was pursuing a ‘reactive’ foreign policy and someone was needed to stabilise the situation. “I think they can pick from the top five or six officers. The aim should be to elevate someone who is eligible rather than the most senior. Some seniors may not be the best candidates,” she pointed out.

The former FM said the new foreign secretary needed to handle the United States, Iran, Afghanistan, and India and should be sharp enough to support the government in resolving misunderstandings and issues. “The government obviously makes the foreign policy, but the foreign secretary and the team have an important role. We need a strong secretary,” she added.

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said Pakistan needed a ‘genuine’ officer at the top who can lead the foreign ministry.

“I can only hope that this time round a better sense would prevail and the government instead of being whimsical would appoint someone who is not only genuinely capable of leading the foreign ministry but also able to contribute towards creating ever more possibilities for Pakistan across the world,” the former diplomat, a one-time strong candidate for the foreign secretary’s slot, said.

Basit said Pakistan needed a Foreign Secretary “who can strategize and is a master of tactics and counter tactics at the same time.”

Career diplomat Tehmina Janjua had taken over as the first woman Foreign Secretary of Pakistan in March 2017 and will retire on April 17. Janjua’s appointment by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to replace Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry had left many aspirants stunned.

High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit had resigned on being ignored for the Foreign Secretary’s slot, and later there was a verbal spat between him and Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan’s ambassador in China Masood Khalid and former ambassador to France Ghalib Iqbal, were also among favourite candidates for the prized position, but Janjua was preferred.

Close aides of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government said the decision to appoint the new Foreign Secretary would be taken in consultation with the top diplomats.

“The PM and the Foreign Minister will consult diplomats and aides before making an appointment. All the pros and cons will be taken into consideration,” said one official.

Foreign Secretary’s job is significant as Pakistan struggles to revive its image as a global player. In recent months, Pakistan has improved ties with the US. Pakistan has played a significant role to bring the Afghan Taliban on the talks table with the US. Washington has already started acknowledging Pakistan’s role.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is likely to prefer an active Foreign Secretary who could work with him as a team to meet the diplomatic challenges, close aides said.

A former diplomat, who did not want to be named, said since media had already floated a name – Sohail Mehmood – the government, should pick a candidate as early as possible.

“There should not be confusion, but I think the government will take some time before announcing a name. The sooner the government finalises its decision, the better,” he maintained.