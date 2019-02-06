Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects including a father and a son who were involved in looting the people coming from abroad.

CTD officials claimed that the gang members arrested were also involved in encounter with the police last year in which a rickshaw driver was murdered.

Their arrests were made when CTD police conducted a raid on a tip-off at Rashid Minhas Road. The suspects arrested included Adnan, Nasir and Rahim. Four police uniforms, fake number plates of different vehicles, cell phones, wifi device, walkie-talkie, battery, police caps, laptop and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

CTD Operation I SSP Murtaza Bhutto while holding a press conference informed the media that Adnan is a ring leader of a gang and his son, namely Rahim (arrested) is also a member of a gang. The officer further said that the suspects arrested were also involved in an exchange of fire with the police on January 2018 on Shahrah-e-Faisal in which a rickshaw driver, Maqsood Ahmed was killed and one suspect, namely Babar was killed while Adnan’s another son, namely Ali who is now imprisoned was arrested.

SSP Bhutto further said that the gang was comprised on five members and all the gang members have been arrested or killed, adding that the gang use to loot the people coming from abroad in the early morning hours.

The suspects also confessed that they have been involved in various cases of crime in Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Bahadurabad and Airport areas. Further investigation was underway.