FAISALABAD-Tendering process is being initiated to upgrade 1,680km long railway track on ML-2 and ML-4 section in addition to dualization of Faisalabad-Lahore and Sialkot sections. Similarly, 20 more VIP passenger trains will also be started very soon, said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, Sheikh Rasheed said that the previous rulers have pushed the economy to the verge of collapse. “We all are well aware of the fact that a strong economy is imperative for strong defence and independent foreign policy,” he pointed out, adding that the present government has put Pakistan in a right direction but it has to take bold and difficult decisions. He lauded that FCCI is the first platform that has realised importance of economic stability and appreciated the recent decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar for reviving the economy.

Lashing out the previous ruler, Sh Rasheed said that former rulers spent $2 billion dollars on launch only 27 km long orange line train. “It is a luxurious spending as with this amount he could lay new track throughout Pakistan”, he claimed.

Regarding the financial affairs of Pakistan Railways, the minister explained that Rs35 billion are required to pay pensions, Rs31 billion for salaries, Rs18 billion for oil purchase and Rs25 billion to pay loan instalments. Similarly, Pakistan Railways has purchased locomotives but there are not enough number of bogies and we have to repair the old and abandoned bogies to start 20 new trains, he maintained. “Now we are planning to launch yet another 20 new VIP and high-speed passenger trains”, he resolved.

Sh Rasheed informed s that many people from Khyber Pakhutnkhwa have invested in transport sector but Punjab lacks investment in this important communication sector. He revealed that Pakistan Railways could start new trains with a speed of 160 km per hour after completion of ML-1. “The speed of these trains could be enhanced up to 260 km per hour in later phase”, he claimed and added that such a situation would help make possible travel Karachi from Lahore in only 6-7 hours.

He pointed out that all over the world, passenger trains are not run for income generation but freight trains are meant for earning profit. He said that Pakistan is the only country where a handsome profit of Rs2 billion is being earned from the passenger trains. He asserted that Mohenjo-Daro Train is running successfully with occupancy of 160 percent. Similarly the occupancy of Rehman Baba Train is 150 percent. He said that a new VIP “Jinnah Train” would be launched between Lahore and Karachi from March 23. “We are also planning to start launching Sir Syed Train, which could be run between Faisalabad and Karachi|,” he shared vision. He also assured to start more trains from Faisalabad, saying that local investors could start these trains by paying advance fare of 10 days only. He said that Pakistan Railway is ready to allow private sector to run new trains by paying a reasonable rent for the track etc. Sh Rasheed that recently two private trains have been started from Lahore and such trains could also be launched from Faisalabad on the same terms and conditions. He also assured to resolve the problems being confronted by Faisalabad Dry Port (FDP) and said that he would also bring into the notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan the hot issue of LHC bench at Faisalabad

Responding to yet another question, he said that Pakistan Railways is planning starting online booking system to check misappropriation in the booking of tickets for passenger trains.

Paying best tributes to the Kashmiri people, Sh Rasheed said that they are fighting for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last 70 years. He said that they are boldly facing the second biggest brute force of the world with their courage and fortitude. He said that Pakistani nation is with them and pay them best tributes for their unprecedented struggle for an independent homeland.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, FCCI president Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain welcomed the economic policies of the present government and said that positive steps have been taken to put the economy on right track. He also highlighted the issues regarding Pakistan Railways and demanded that a weekly goods train should be started to facilitate the speedy and safe movement of export consignments.

Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to Kashmir martyrs in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He also presented FCCI shield to Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

The meeting was also addressed by former minister Ch Mushtaq Ali Cheema Chairman FDP while a question-answer session was also held in which Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Sikandar Azam, Shafiq Shah and Muzammal Sultan raised interesting questions.

The elected parliamentarians including Mian Farrukh Habib, Rai Firdous, Senior Vice President FCCI Mian Tanveer Ahmad, VP FCCI Engineer Ehtisham Javed and Mian Lateef were also present during the meeting.