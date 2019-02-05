Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The government initiative to establish Sugarcane Control and Regularise Committees has borne no fruit for poor farmers. The broker mafia still prevails in the field and unlawful deduction in payments to the farmers still exists. Effective steps are required to completely address the problems of farmers. As per official sources, authorities had visited Rehman Sugar Mills the other day and listened to the complaints of farmers. They assured the farmers of solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, Muzffargarh Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar raided Tandilianwala Sugar Mills on public complaints and captured the stock of sugar. He directed mills administration to ensure timely payments to the farmers and according to the fix price within 15 days. He warned that the defaulters would be dealt with sternly. Farmers appreciated the initiative of the deputy commissioner.

CSS, PMS SEMINAR

The district administration held an awareness seminar on CSS and PMS competitive exams for the youth of the backward Muzaffargarh district. The seminar was held at Postgraduate College Muzaffargarh. A large number of young graduate and postgraduate students along with college staff participated in it. Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar addressed the participants that education for all was inevitable to develop backward regions of the country. He said that there was a need to counsel male and female students to strive for competitive exams along with adopting the professions of medical and engineering. He shared his own experiences regarding CSS exams to encourage the youth for a competitive approach to excel in the government hierarchy of the country and participate in the development of Pakistan with their innovative skills.

In his address, District Police Officer Imran Kishwar recalled the Quad’s golden motto Unity, Faith & Discipline, and said that it was the only way to have a successful career. He added that the students should learn English comprehensively to have communicative competence to grow in all fields of life. He stressed each and every student to participate in CSS and PMS, for it maintained their confidence on optimum level. Director Punjab Food Authority Shehzad Magsi briefed the current affairs and Pakistan affairs and advised to promote English and Urdu newspaper reading regularly. The columns and editorials should be given preference to reform language. District Accounts Officer Amir Mehmood talked about newspaper articles to enhance knowledge.

AC Alipur Amir Hussain briefed the way to prepare competitive exams and advised once you make mind, determine to extensive study and not lose heart till success. AC Jatoi Zaryab Sajid gave general guidance and way to cope with the material required for the exams. Principal Khalilur Rehman Farooqi thanked the district administration for coordination and cooperation to hold such an informative seminar to encourage the youth towards competitive exams. The district administration answered the questions raised by the students. Later on, a photo session was held along with the district administration.