ISLAMABAD - Elite Netball Academy won the Kashmir Day Netball Tournament-2019, after edging out Sindh Academy 8-7 in the final played at PSB coaching Centre Tuesday. Sindh Netball Association organised the mega event in collaboration with Sports Department Sindh and Sindh Sports Board. While talking to The Nation Pakistan Netball Federation President Mudassar Arain said a total of six teams took part in the event including Elite Academy, Sindh Academy, PNF Academy, City School PAF, Habib Girls School and City School North Nazimbad. The final was played between Elite Netball Academy and Sindh Academy. It was highly keenly-contested final as both teams’ played their hearts out and it was only in the dying moments, which change the entire situation of the final as Elite Academy girls’ came from behind to score two late goals, which landed them title. Elite were trailing 6-7 when Arooj scored two goals in the dying moments to give Elite Academy 8-7 victory and they snatched the title right under the noses of Sindh Academy. Earlier, in third position match PNF Academy defeated City School North Nazimabad 8-1.