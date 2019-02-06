Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that economic policies of the government had failed, which added the problems of the common man.

Addressing the central executive of the JI at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said that there was a flood of price hike and the government seemed to be helpless against the mafias sucking the blood of the masses.

Siraj stressed upon the centre to allocate more funds for the provinces and former FATA.

He said that instead of making deductions from the provinces funds for FATA, the centre should grant special package for the development and rehabilitation of the former FATA areas. He said the government would have to take immediate and practical steps in order to remove the deprivations of FATA.

JI's chief thanked the nation for expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on the 5th of February. He said the nation would have to stand united and advance towards the goal of the liberation of Kashmir from Indian oppressive hold.

He said Kashmir was the jugular line of Pakistan and we would have to take practical steps to liberate it from the enemy hand. He said that Pakistan would be complete only when Kashmir was free and became a regular part of this country.

Siraj-ul- Haq said the Pakistani nation had offered huge sacrifices in the war on terror and its logical end should be that it got a peaceful neighbor in Afghanistan. He said that a peaceful Afghanistan was need of this country. He said the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan could be strong and brotherly only if the two states moved ahead considering each other’s peace a prerequisite.