Federal Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar has asked Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to focus on the simplification of tax collection system and new laws should be framed in this regard.

While talking to media after addressing a three-day International Conference on Taxation, 2019 at the Federal Board of Revenue in Lahore on Wednesday, he said, we will seek a special tax relief from the Parliament for the small retailer.

The Minister of State said that no favor will be given in the recovery of the taxes.