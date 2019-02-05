Share:

WAZIRABAD-District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sohail Chaudhry said that further reforms needed in Rules and Regulations of Healthcare Commission.

Talking to media here, he said that action against quacks was justified but certified medical practitioners from Homeopathic and Tibbi Councils did not fall in the category of quacks; however, prescription of medicines out of their fields was illegal and injurious to the health of patients.

He was talking to media on the occasion of Walima ceremony of Qazi Jawad Ali, son of Dr. Qazi Murtaza, Medical Superintendent of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, here the other day.

Dr. Sohail stated that many a countries inclining towards physiotherapy because this method of treatment was not only better for human body but also suitable for other diseases without giving oral treatment. “

There should be a separate Physiotherapy Council like Allopathic, Homeopathic and Tibbi Councils which needs a law from Parliament but this depends on lawmakers,” he said. He added that that the persons who practiced in medical field, but they were not qualified from medical institutions and were not registered with respective councils would be considered quacks.

He said that hakims and homeopathic doctors were considered quacks when they used allopathic medicines in their prescriptions, which was quite illegal.

“Diversion from their own method of treatment not only damages their image but they are also treated as quacks due to their illegality,” he added. He further added that quackery was always harmful for patients because they did not know the side effects of the medicines they prescribed to patients.

He said that specialist doctors were available in Pakistan for treatment, adding that every second patient in Pakistan could approach specialist doctors easily and benefited with cheap and free medical treatment which was not possible even in some civilised countries. The government was taking solid and effective steps for the provision of low cast, easy and swift medical facilities to the people, which was laudable.